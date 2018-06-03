COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Metropolitan Family Services 5K dash to benefit schools

Metropolitan Family Services Midway Center is hosting its fourth annual 5K event on June 16 at Marquette Park in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metropolitan Family Services Midway Center is hosting its fourth annual 5K event on June 16 at Marquette Park in Chicago.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and is open to all ages and all runners and walkers.

Proceeds from the race and festival will support Metropolitan Family Services, Midway Center Community Schools Program and the 13 participating schools.

Leslie Chestnut joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the event.

For more information visit: https://www.metrofamily.org/events/summer-dash/
