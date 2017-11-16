COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mickey and Minnie help kick off the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are in Chicago to help kick off the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday, November 18. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are in Chicago to help kick off the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday, November 18.

They visited from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where magic is endless.

Walt Disney World Resort Ambassador, Brandon Peters, stopped by WCL on Thursday to talk about the holiday festivities happening at the resort.

For more information on Walt Disney World's holiday festivities, visit Disneyworld.com/holidays.

The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival takes place Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be streamed LIVE on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com.
