Naperville Ribfest 2018

NAPERVILLE, IL (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park, Naperville, Illinois, is going paperless this year. North Park tickets are actually date specific RFID (radio frequency identification) wristbands. The wristbands will allow festival goers to enter the gate by scanning the wristband. The wristbands, which arrive activated for entrance to the park, have a second feature which allows guests to register their wristband and enter payment information for food and beverage at Ribfest. While credit cards and cash will still be accepted by vendors in the park, the third option of using the RFID wristband and entering a PIN (personal identification number) to complete purchases will expedite lines and eliminate having to access a wallet or handbag to buy.
Patrons who purchase "tickets" for the Navistar North Stage located in the North Park of Ribfest, prior to June 17th, will receive, by mail, RFID wristbands. For purchases made after June 17th, patrons will pick up their wristbands at one of two places: on-site at Ribfest or at Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group located at 3124 S. Route 59 Suite 150, Naperville, Illinois. Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Guaranteed Rate and Chevrolet are the sponsors for this year techno-wristbands.
Ribfest RFID and Gate volunteers will be at Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group on Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30, from 10am-2pm to answer any questions and assist in getting RFID bracelets activated.
Guests purchasing South Park tickets online will receive tickets by email that will be scanned as in prior years. At the park, South Park guests can purchase a wristband for $1 if they want to use RFID feature to store credit card information.
South Park will feature local talent on the South Stage sponsored by Nissan. The southern realm of Ribfest hosts the carnival, Naperville Bank & Trust - A Wintrust Community Bank family area, and eleven rib vendors, for a low daily admission fee of $5 for ages 12 and older. Children 11 and under are free South Park General Admission every day. Veterans are admitted to the South Park for free all day on July 4th and all patrons are free admission after 5 pm on the 4th.
About Ribfest 2018
Ribfest 2018 opens Wednesday July 4th, hosting the Stray Cats with guest artist Melissa Etheridge, the Buckinghams, Pete Ellman Brass Quintet AND fireworks sponsored by Meijer. The event continues through the 7th and boasts Pitbull with J Boog opening on July 5th, and country stars Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on July 6th. The July 7th supporting acts are Shadowboxers and the Sisterhood Band. Powerhouse rocker Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band close out the annual music and rib festival on Saturday, July 7th.
Tickets
Tickets for Ribfest are on sale now through ribfest.net.
There are a variety of ticket choices for Ribfest 2018. For the concert lover, options include all Park General Access (which includes the Navistar Main Stage concerts and South Park), Standing Room Only, Skybox, VIP and various combination ticket packs. Every type of ticket is still available although on several days. Skybox ticket supply is very low.
Ribfest 2018 Grand Sponsors are ABC7, Navistar, Meijer, Jewel-Osco, Naperville Bank & Trust, a Wintrust Community Bank, Great Lakes Coca - Cola, Sunbelt Rentals, Medical Risk Services, Inc., InnoDATAve Solutions, Nathan's Famous Beef Franks, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Guaranteed Rate, D & J Amusements, Miller Lite, Euclid Beverage, Chevrolet, Gnarly Head, Hollywood Casino, Nissan, Waste Management and XFINITY.
Visit ribfest.net and follow us at facebook.com/ribfestnaperville/ for all the up to date news.
About Naperville's Ribfest:
Mission-driven and volunteer run, the Exchange of Naperville's Ribfest is a premier midwestern 4th of July concert series and celebration. In cooperation with its partners, the City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District, Ribfest, in its 31th year, now draws more than 200,000 visitors annually. Net proceeds from Ribfest directly support 50+ agencies that work tirelessly to eliminate child abuse and domestic violence in all forms. To date, Exchange has donated over $16 million.
Agencies the Exchange Club supports include those who address daily challenges in the community: hunger, families in crisis, homelessness, sexual assault, advocacy, housing, addiction, respite care for families of special need children, adult daycare, teen pregnancy support, to name just a few. The Edward Care Center, Loaves and Fishes, Families Helping Families, Little Friends, Inc., and Project HELP, a nonprofit organization established by the Club in 1992 that supports whole family and parenting health, are among those receiving allocations from Ribfest 2017 proceeds.