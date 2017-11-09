COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Donor Sabbath highlights need for organ, tissue donations

There was a show of support for organ and tissue donations Thursday morning at the Thompson Center ahead of National Donor Sabbath. (WLS)


CHICAGO (WLS) --
There was a show of support for organ and tissue donations Thursday morning at the Thompson Center ahead of National Donor Sabbath, a weekend of collaboration with houses of worship to reassure people that religion permits them to be an organ donor.

One family's tragedy turned into a life-saving story when 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her mother's minivan.

Even during the time of deep grief, Takiya's family had the presence of mind to save someone else's life by donating one of Takiya's kidneys.

The kidney was donated to Takiya's aunt, Darvece Monson, who accepted the gift so that Takiya's legacy could live on.

The pair were a perfect match.

The average transplant patient goes to the doctor three times a week, but Darvece only has to go once. Her lab results are perfect.

Even before she was given a second chance at live, Darvece had already formed a non-profit organization called More Than Your Kidneys, to advocate for those battling chronic kidney disease.

She said she is more motivated than ever to fight for those who need help.

Darvece was joined by the First Ladies' Health Initiative as well as Organ Recipients and Donation Organizations Thursday.

Nearly every religion supports organ and tissue donation.
