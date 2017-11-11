COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Neighborhood Toy Store Day

November 11 marks Neighborhood Toy Store Day, an annual celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season.

November 11 marks Neighborhood Toy Store Day, an annual celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season with special events to introduce consumers to the benefits of shopping local.

The events include child-friendly activities such as face painting, craft projects, live performances and, in many toy stores, a charitable component to give back to their local communities.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Various independent toy stores

The Best Toys for Kids Award honors the new and improved toys that promote open-ended or creative play, incorporate innovative design features and maintain exceptional safety standards. The winners of the 2017 ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Awards are:

See the list of this year's winners and past winners at besttoys.astratoy.org.
