New nonprofit focuses on mental health

For millions of Americans, mental health impacts their daily lives and long-term goals.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
For millions of Americans, mental health impacts their daily lives and long-term goals. But a new nonprofit is helping those facing mental health challenges recover. Journey's Dream was co-founded by the family of Journey Shay Montague-Bauer, who struggled with mental illness and could not find help in time to save his life.

The organization's mission is to provide an easy one-stop shop for supporting recovery from mental illness.

Journey's Dream is hosting a kickoff celebration at Soldier Field on November 4, 2017. The "Soldiers of Hope" event will feature guest speakers, live music and support services. Journey's Dream believes it is possible for anyone facing mental health challenges to achieve and sustain optimal health, joy and well-being.

Mark Hattas, one of the co-founders of Journey's Dream, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the need for mental health programs and the organizations upcoming event.

Journey's Dream Kickoff Celebration
Saturday, November 4, 2017

Hours: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Midway Room, Soldier Field, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free. Donation Requested. Enter Promo Code: ABC
Link: http://journeysdream.org
