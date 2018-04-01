NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Gilda's Club Chicago

Mark Rivera
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a cancer diagnosis, patients and their families have doctors to attend to their medical needs.

But for support and understanding about what they're going through, many turn to Gilda's Club Chicago, named after comedian Gilda Radner.

Laura Jane Hyde, the CEO of Gilda's Club Chicago, and Caroline Weidman, a cancer survivor, stopped by ABC7 to talk about Weidman's prize-winning essay about cancer and how it's shaped her life for the Gilda's Club "It's Always Something Contest.'"

For more information on Gilda's Club Chicago visit: www.gildasclubchicago.org

PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Gilda's Club Chicago Part 1

PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Gilda's Club Chicago Part 2

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsnewsviewscancercancer careRiver NorthLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Illinois Council on Women & Girls
Newsviews: Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Newsviews: Candidates for Cook County board president
Newsviews: 3rd Congressional District candidates
More newsviews
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Founding of Chicago United and the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chicagoans celebrate Easter amid cold weather
Arlington Park Easter egg hunt
The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 dead, 1 injured in Bellwood ambulance crash
Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Police: Masked man smashed window, robbed Lincoln Park salon
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Man, 23, fatally shot in Burnside
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Loyola Ramblers fall to Michigan Wolverines
Show More
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Oak Brook carjacking
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Orbit Skate Center holds final skate
11-year-old driving alone at night killed in crash
Police: 1-year-old allegedly abducted by mother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos