Newsviews: The Honeycomb Project

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Connecting kids and their families to the issues facing the city of Chicago through volunteering, that's the mission of The Honeycomb Project.

It offers more than a dozen opportunities each month for entire families to volunteer with organizations such as the Red Cross, the Chicago Park District and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Kristina Lowenstein and Catherine Tannen came up with the idea because they wanted to perform more community service with their own families.

They're our guests this week, Kristina Lowenstein co-founder and executive director of the Honeycomb Project and the organization's co-founder and treasurer Catherine Tannen.

Part 1:
