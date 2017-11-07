COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former President Barack Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago Wednesday

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sources confirmed that former president Barack Obama will be in Chicago Wednesday for jury duty.

Obama will report for jury duty in the city. No further details have been released.

The former president was in town last week for the first Obama Foundation Summit. The summit lasted two days and featured speaking sessions with President Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Price Harry, Caroline Kennedy, Lin Manuel Miranda, Common and Theaster Gates, among others. It concluded with a concert featuring performances from Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan and The National, among others.
