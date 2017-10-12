Open House Chicago to feature sites in Logan Square, Avondale for first time

CHICAGO (WLS) --Open House Chicago, one of the largest architecture festivals in the world, is back this weekend.
For the first time, Chicago's Logan Square and Avondale neighborhoods are among the 20 neighborhoods and two suburbs hosting events. More than 250 sites, many rarely open to the public, will be featured.
This free two-day public event on October 14 and 15 offers behind-the-scenes access to repurposed mansions, stunning skyscrapers, opulent theaters, exclusive private clubs, industrial facilities, private offices and breathtaking sacred spaces.
For a complete list of participating sites, visit openhousechicago.org