Palos Park PD live streams patrols on Facebook

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Police officers in south suburban Palos Park are providing a rare look at their daily lives Saturday night.
The Palos Park Police Department is livestreaming their officers' patrols on Facebook.
The stream will be active until 2 a.m. Sunday.
In a statement, Palos Park Chief of Police Joe Miller said the stream will show viewers what day-to-day police work is like and what police officers do while most citizens are asleep at home.
To watch the livestream, visit the Palos Park Police Department Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/palos.p.pd.