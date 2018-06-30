COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Palos Park PD live streams patrols on Facebook

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police officers in south suburban Palos Park are providing a rare look at their daily lives Saturday night.

The Palos Park Police Department is livestreaming their officers' patrols on Facebook.

The stream will be active until 2 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement, Palos Park Chief of Police Joe Miller said the stream will show viewers what day-to-day police work is like and what police officers do while most citizens are asleep at home.

To watch the livestream, visit the Palos Park Police Department Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/palos.p.pd.
