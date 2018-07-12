Peapod Experiential Tent to offer food, fun at Southport Art Festival

The Southport Art Festival begins this weekend in Lakeview.
Peapod representative Christopher Kell stopped by WCL to talk about the food and experiences that will be on offer at the Peapod Experiential tent Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the Southport Art Festival, visit: https://amdurproductions.com/event/southport-art-festival/.
COST: Free admission to the Southport Art Festival
WHEN: July 14-15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Southport Avenue between Waveland and Grace, Chicago
Peapod is also offering free delivery on your first order with offer code 60DAYSFREE. Restrictions and conditions apply. Minimum purchase is required. Offer only good for new customers. Head to peapod.com for details.
