BLOOD DRIVE

Phlebotomist shares how mother's cancer diagnosis led to medical career

EMBED </>More Videos

For the last 14 years, Mario Meza has been helping people like you and me roll up our sleeves to donate blood and help save lives. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With just three weeks to go before the Great Chicago Blood Drive, we want to introduce you to one of the many people that help you give the gift of life.

For the last 14 years, Mario Meza has been helping people like you and me roll up our sleeves to donate blood and help save lives.

Meza is one of the many phlebotomists at the Red Cross, a career path he chose based on a memory of his mother.

"My mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer and she had hospice and I liked the nurse the way she interacted with my mom, the patient care. So that's sparked me to go into the medical field," he said.

With that in mind he shares the same kindness to each donor that crosses his path.

"I always try to make them feel comfortable," he said. "I interact with the donor a lot. It can be anybody from the CEO of a company to a farmer that is growing corn in the middle of the country. They all have great stories and they all come for the same purpose, to help and save lives. We're all the same. We're all equal. There are actually good people out there who want to help that's what I take from that."

At the end of each day, Meza says he feels like he's done a good deed.

"You know how life is there are ups and downs and I feel like if I'm doing something good. Something positive, something that is going to hell somebody good things will come," Meza said. "It makes me feel great. It's adding credit to my karma."

Meza was on hand for last year's Great Chicago Blood Drive and he hopes to be on hand once again this year.

This year's drive will be on January 10, held at the Merchandise Mart on the 7th floor. Our second location will still be at the Drake Oak Brook Hotel. The hours at both locations will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can register today by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or register online.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsblood driveChicagoRiver NorthOak Brook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
BLOOD DRIVE
The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Chicago man hosts annual blood drive in honor of his father
How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
More blood drive
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Puerto Rican evacuees celebrate first Christmas in Chicago
COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2018
Newsviews: Chicago Community Trust
I Grow Chicago Holiday Giveaway
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
Bystander saves victim from Aurora house fire, continues on to work
Show More
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
3rd man killed in train wreck was convicted sex offender
8 in custody after stolen SUV slams into Forest Park apartment
Re-sentencing hearing held for man convicted in Blair Holt murder
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
More Video