  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A police sergeant in northwest Indiana is being applauded on social media for his random act of kindness toward a young boy. (Taylor Jackson&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A police sergeant in northwest Indiana is being applauded on social media for his random act of kindness toward a young boy.

Taylor Jackson said she was at a Starbucks with a friend and her son when the boy waved to a police officer sitting in his squad car.

"The officer was across the parking lot and saw my friend's son Landon from inside and took the time to drive around, park and come inside. He asked his name and had him lift his hand a promise to be good and gave him a badge," Jackson told ABC 7 Chicago. "He gave him a big hug and went on his way. Just that little gesture made Landon's whole day and he could not stop talking about it and how he wanted to be a cop!"

Jackson didn't even have time to get the officer's name before he left. She shared the story on Facebook as a way to thank him, and later found out that it was Sgt. Dave Brinkley of the Hobart Police Department whom they had encountered that day.

"Thank you to all of the amazing officers who are excellent at their job and are loving to the people of their community!" Jackson wrote on Facebook. Her post has been shared more than 200 times and gotten more than 600 likes in the last 24 hours.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventspolice officeract of kindnesssocial mediaHobart
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Latino Policy Forum event features renowned civil rights leader Janet Murguia
Illinois dentists offer free care to military veterans
5th Annual ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented By IHOP
Chicago officers react after starring in viral Halloween safety video
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NYC truck attack suspect 'did this in the name of ISIS,' police say
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
2 in custody after false report prompts lockdown at Joliet Central
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl, sheriff says
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Show More
Emanuel proposes more crews, garbage bins to combat rats in Chicago
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
More News
Photos
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
More Photos