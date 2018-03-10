COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

The Plainfield couple that was allegedly shot by their son at Central Michigan University were remembered Saturday. (WLS)

By
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Plainfield couple who were allegedly shot and killed by their son in his college dorm room were mourned at a funeral Saturday.

Friends and family gathered at Broadview Missionary Baptist Church to mourn Sergeant James Davis, Sr., and his wife, Diva Davis.

The couple were allegedly shot by their youngest son, James Eric Davis, Jr., at Davis, Jr.'s dorm room at Central Michigan University last week.

"It was a shock when I heard," said family friend Pamela Robinson. "It was a shock."

The funeral overflowed the church's 2,500-seat sanctuary. Davis, Sr., an Iraq War veteran, 20-year veteran of the Bellwood Police Department, and Illinois National Guard recruiter was honored with a 21-gun salute.

Diva Davis, 47, was a flight attendant.

"We're praying for the family, the children and the young man that everything will be alright," said Harvey Bond of Broadview Missionary Baptist Church. "We'll have to leave it up to God to see them through it."

Investigators say Davis, Jr., 19, used his father's gun to shoot his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break. He had been hospitalized for erratic behavior and was arrested after an extended manhunt.

A family friend said relatives still support and love Davis, Jr. despite the circumstances.

"What happened, they don't know, but they know the person who did this is not the Eric they know," said Davis family attorney and spokesperson Brent Hopper.

Davis, Jr. is charged with their murders and is awaiting trial.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfuneralfatal shootingPlainfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago
Mt. Greenwood boy who died of cancer remembered with street sign, foundation
Chicago celebrates International Women's Day
United to partner with Special Olympics for employee training
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Nun dies in court during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Body found in Joliet retention pond
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
Police arrest mom after 9-month-old baby found in road
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Authorities give few clues to why Army vet gunned down women
2 injured when car crashes into Subway restaurant in Chatham
Show More
First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail
Driver killed in shooting in Auburn Gresham
Girl accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park
IRS scammer calls Texas police officer by mistake
More News
Top Video
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago
Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws
International Home & Housewares Show
Lentil recipes for National Nutrition Month
More Video