Puerto Rican Parade Committee building endangered by lack of funds, back taxes

The Puerto Rican Parade Committee organizes the annual parade down Division Street and the festival in Humboldt Park, but their building represents much more than the events organized inside."It's a staple of our community," said community activist Marisol Cruz.But the committee is at risk of losing that community staple. Activists said the committee is broke and owes back taxes on the building, but they are unsure where the money has gone.Several activists organized a protest of the committee's management today."We have voted people in and entrusted them with money, time," said activist Evelyn Nazario.Theresa Siaw said she planned a fundraiser for Monday in an attempt to keep the building. Siaw said she has donated her own money to the committee in the past."The money is not accounted for," Siaw said.Many at the protest said they will leave it up to investigators to determine where the money went. For now, their focus is saving the building.Alderman Roberto Maldonado said he is working to change the building's zoning to keep it from being raised by developers. The building is part of the community and should stay a part of the community, Muldanado said.