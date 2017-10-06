CHICAGO (WLS) --The 2017 Real Men Wear Pink campaign is raising money for breast cancer awareness, research, and free programs and services for families in the month of October.
Those interested in participating or supporting Real Men Wear Pink can register at realmenwearpink.org or sign up for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks going on throughout October.
For more information on the walks, visit makingstrideswalk.org/chicagoland.
ABC 7's Roz Varon will be emceeing the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Soldier Field event on Saturday, Oct.21.
No one has to face Cancer alone. The American Cancer Society's cancer information specialists are available around the clock to help. Live chat is available at Cancer.org or by phone 1-800-227-2345.