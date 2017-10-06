COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises money for breast cancer awareness, research

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2017 Real Men Wear Pink campaign is raising money for breast cancer awareness and research. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 2017 Real Men Wear Pink campaign is raising money for breast cancer awareness, research, and free programs and services for families in the month of October.

Those interested in participating or supporting Real Men Wear Pink can register at realmenwearpink.org or sign up for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks going on throughout October.

For more information on the walks, visit makingstrideswalk.org/chicagoland.

ABC 7's Roz Varon will be emceeing the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Soldier Field event on Saturday, Oct.21.

No one has to face Cancer alone. The American Cancer Society's cancer information specialists are available around the clock to help. Live chat is available at Cancer.org or by phone 1-800-227-2345.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbreast cancerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated at Thompson Center
Emanuel: Chicago prepared for 'any eventuality' ahead of marathon
ABC7 Chicago to feature live broadcast of Columbus Day Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax, commissioner says
Security tightens around Wrigley in advance of NLDS game 1 watch party
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
College student arrested after bringing weapons on campus
Reporter targeted by Newton apologizes for offensive tweets
Show More
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
Expert says Crestwood red light camera intersection doesn't follow guidelines
More News
Top Video
Security tightens around Wrigley in advance of NLDS game 1 watch party
Lana Parrilla gives sneak peek at Once Upon a Time season 7
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video