Red Cross seeks donors to restock blood supply

Tuesday marks the official start of spring, and the American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types to roll up their sleeves. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday marks the official start of spring, and the American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types to roll up their sleeves to help restock the organization's blood supply, which took a hit due to harsh winter weather.

Severe storms in various parts of the country forced the cancellation of more than 270 blood drives, resulting in more than 9,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected in the first two weeks of March alone.

According to the American Red Cross, while 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, only 10 percent actually do. The organization estimates that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.

The organization has a number of donation opportunities happening around the Chicago area within the next month. Visit redcrossblood.org for details.
