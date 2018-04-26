COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' event to install free smoke alarms in Chicago area

Nearly 900 lives could be saved each year if all homes had a working smoke alarm. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly 900 lives could be saved each year if all homes had a working smoke alarm.

It's a small device with a powerful impact.

Celena Roldan from the American Red Cross stopped by ABC7 to talk about the "Sound the Alarm" effort. From April 28 to May 19, local Red Cross volunteers, the Chicago Fire Department and other local agencies will hold installation events to get smoke detectors into more homes.

The Red Cross says that home fires are the most common disaster the organization responds to and a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

For more information visit: www.soundthealarm.org/chicago
