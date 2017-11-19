Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --The winter months can be the most challenging for the American Red Cross as blood donations tend to drop. So it's important to sign up now for the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive. The community event is coming up on January 10, 2018 from 7am-6pm at Merchandise Mart in Chicago and the Drake Oak Brook Hotel in Oak Brook. While helping to save lives, participants will receive a free ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive T-shirt, while supplies last.
People attending previous ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drives have provided more than 1,700 donations. Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross needs nearly 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals.
You can sign up now for the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive here or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Joy Squier from the Chicago & Northern Illinois Red Cross joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming blood drive and why giving a donation can help save lives.
ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive (for the American Red Cross)
Date: January 10, 2018
Likely walk-ins will be accepted the day of - although much faster if you have an appointment.
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Merchandise Mart
222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza
Chicago, IL 60654 Map
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Drake Oak Brook
2301 York Rd
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Redcrossblood.org - Sponsor code: ABC7Chicago