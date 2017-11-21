COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ride Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel free this week

CHICAGO --
Officials are offering free rides this week on a 200-foot Chicago Ferris wheel.

Riders have to sign up ahead of time for rides on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier. They'll be offered on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the wheel has enclosed and temperature-controlled gondolas with entertainment systems.

The Centennial Wheel opened last year. It's 50 feet taller than a previous Ferris wheel at the same location.

Navy Pier also offers discounted rates to Illinois residents on Monday from November to March.
