Sandy Hook parents visit Chicago students in hopes of preventing future shootings

Some parents of kids killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting visited children at Chicago's Higgins Elementary School today in the hope of preventing future tragedies.Five years ago, a gunman killed 20 children at a Sandy Hook, Connecticut elementary school. Mark Barden's son, Daniel, was among the dead."I feel it's my responsibility for Dylan's legacy and everyone else's that we can stop these acts before they happen, and people need to know that and how to do that," Hockley said.Students listened to Barden and Nicole Hockely, who lost her six-year-old son Dylan in the shooting, Thursday. Barden and Hockely are part of Sandy Hook Promise's "Start with Hello" program, which has been adopted by 4,200 schools nationwide."It's a wonderful way to translate all the deep sorrow and pain I feel for my little Daniel, and bring something positive to these kids here in Chicago," Barden said.The lesson for the day was to reach out and help people who are alone - to just "start with hello" - because the Sandy Hook gunman was isolated."If someone had noticed him, validated him, perhaps he might have not made the decision to take his life and the lives of others at the same time," Hockley said.The message was well-received."When something tragic happens to you, you wouldn't expect someone to be so strong and come here to give back when so much has been taken from them," said eighth grader Niya McIntyre. "I think that's was most touching for me."Higgins students covered the school walls with artwork and took up the hashtag, #justsayhello."It really opened our eyes to see when people are alone how it affects their lives," said eighth grader Danila Seals.Najee Collins8th Grade Student"It will change how I act. It will make me want to walk up to them and make them feel better," said eighth grader Najee Collins.Hockley said she was confident that the students understood her message."I know we impacted a lot of kids today and could potentially end up saving a life," Hockley said.