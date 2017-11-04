  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Santa Mike and Friends help the homeless

The holiday season is almost here, but "Santa Mike" & Friends are already spreading good cheer throughout the community.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday season is almost here, but Santa Mike & Friends are already spreading good cheer throughout the community.

On November 4, 2017, Santa Mike is hosting a homeless outreach luncheon and resource fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Marillac St. Vincent Family Services. Hundreds of homeless guests will be offered legal aide, public benefit assistance, health assessments, dental screenings, haircuts, and a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner.

Each guest will also receive a new coat, sleeping bag, toiletries and winter essentials to help them through the season. Free passes were handed out at homeless shelters to ensure homeless guests are allowed to attend.

But the "Santa Mike" giving doesn't stop there. There's also a massive toy giveaway for the children of Marillac St. Vincent, and a Christmas Gala for senior citizens in Chicago who are experiencing isolation on December 8, 2017. You can donate or volunteer by visiting http://santamike.org. "Santa Mike" Sturch and Maureen Hallagan from Marillac St.

Vincent Family Services joined ABC 7 live from their homeless outreach luncheon to talk about the need to give back to the community.

The 47th Annual "Santa Mike" Homeless Outreach Luncheon and Resource Fair
Date: November 4, 2017

Hours: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: 2145 N. Halsted Street
Admission: Free
Go to http://santamike.org to make a donation or to sign up to volunteer.
