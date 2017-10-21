Saving lives at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks

CHICAGO (WLS) --For the 25th year, the American Cancer Society is inviting everyone to their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in October. The money raised at events across the country support the fight against the second leading cause of cancer death in women. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year.
Teams and individuals raise money in advance of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events. The noncompetitive, inspirational walks also feature live entertainment, fun activities, and special VIP tents for survivors and caregivings.
On October 21, 2017 the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk comes to Chicago's Soldier Field for a day of fun and inspiration. ABC 7's Roz Varon is the emcee for the event. She joined breast cancer survivor Rocio Vargas-Garcia and Meg Fischer from the American Cancer Society live from the event.
Event: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Chicago
Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Hours: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Address: Soldier Field, 1410 S Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL
Admission: Free
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? Yes!
Is this open to the public? Yes!
How can people get involved after the talkback? By coming to Soldier Field (Walk starts at 10 a.m.; event ends at Noon), visiting www.makingstrideswalk.org/chicagoland or, if unable to attend the event visiting cancer.org and/or calling 1-800-227-2345 for information about cancer, volunteering with the American Cancer Society, and much more.
Links:
www.makingstrideswalk.org/chicagoland
www.cancer.org
American Cancer Society National Cancer Information Center:
1-800-227-2345 (Call with questions about cancer 24 hours a day, 365 days a year)
Twitter: @ACS_Illinois @ChicagoMSABC
Facebook: facebook.com/americancancersocietyillinois, facebook.com/strideschicago