32nd Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games brings kilts, bagpipes to Itasca

Take a trip to Scotland without leaving Illinois! (WLS)

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) --
Take a trip to Scotland without leaving Illinois!

The Scottish Festival and Highland Games is underway right now in Itasca.

The festival features attractions for all ages, including the classic caber toss, the United States' largest bagpiping and drumming competition, whiskey tasting, a haggis eating competition, and a Celtic market offering everything from kilts to candy.

All proceeds from the festival go to Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, previously known as the Scottish Home and Caledonian House.

WHEN: June 16, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE: Hamilton Lakes
1 Pierce Place, Itasca
ADMISSION:

Children ages 3-12: $8
Adults: $20
Seniors over 60: $15
Children under 3: Free.

For more information, visit scottishfestivalchicago.org.
