Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced Wednesday it will stay open through the end of the year.The amusement park announced it will kick off its Holiday in the Park celebration following the Halloween-themed Fright Fest.Holiday in the Park will begin on Friday November 23 and will run weekends through December 23, then daily during the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve.The festival will feature more than 1 million LED lights, Christmas trees, holiday shows, seasonal food and, of course, the rides and roller coasters the park is known for.The park has been around for 42 years and typically closes when the weather gets cold.Six Flags Great America opens for the season April 21.