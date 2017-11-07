COMMUNITY & EVENTS

South Side Community Art Center named national treasure

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Side Community Art Center has been named a national treasure. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The South Side Community Art Center has been named a national treasure.

"Art speaks from the heart. Art opens up the lines of communication," executive director Masequa Myers said.

On Tuesday, the National Trust for Historic Preservation officially gave the designation to the center, which has been operating in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood for the last 76 years.

"This designation means that we believe the SSCAC is a part of our nation's history book," said Barb Pahl, National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The groundbreaking institution is located along South Michigan Avenue in the historic Georgian-Revival style building originally built in 1892. The site already has Chicago landmark status.

"This is an iconic space," said Chicago Special Events and Cultural Affairs Commissioner Mark Kelly.

The art center was founded in 1940 by a group of artists - including DuSable Museum of African American History co-founder Dr. Margaret Burroughs - who sought to provide support for black creativity.

"And we are required to continue this rich legacy," said Twyler Jenkins, a board member at South Side Community Art Center.

In 1941, the art center was dedicated by first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. It is the only WPA facility to continuously operate in its original building. Aki Antonia's mother Annie Smith was one of the program's first artists.

"Coming here and going to Margaret's house was really like an incubator for me to want to grow up and be an artist," Antonia said.

The South Side Community Art Center has helped launch the careers of scores notable African American artists. Center officials hope all the attention will mean more financial support which will allow them to renovate the building.

They hope to start that sometime next year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsartAfrican AmericanscommunityChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Share the Joy
New nonprofit focuses on mental health
Santa Mike and Friends help the homeless
ABC7 Chicago hosts first 'La Mesa Latina' event
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Report of armed man at Schaumburg office building a 'misunderstanding'
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Texas church shooting: Gunman escaped from mental health center in 2012
Bolingbrook police identify hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
Trump repeats falsehoods about Chicago gun laws, calls city a 'disaster'
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by Metra train in Midlothian
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
26 teen girls found dead at sea
Show More
Free legal help available for Illinois veterans, military personnel
Man turns resale side-hustle into multi-million dollar company
WARNING: Don't fall for this Netflix email scam
FedEx driver robbed of package on South Side
Police: Human limb washes up along Montrose Beach
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
FedEx driver robbed of package on South Side
Woman CEO to be honored; encourages girls to study STEM
IL lawmakers tackle sexual harassment bills during veto session
More Video