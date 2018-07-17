WINDY CITY LIVE

Special Olympics celebrates 50 years

Kurt and Lisa Noble, Special Olympians from Evanston, joined WCL to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics. (WLS)

Kurt and Lisa Noble, Special Olympians from Evanston, joined WCL to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics. Mrs. USA Universe Nicole Ziercan, who is an advocate for Special Olympics, spoke about her young daughter's cerebral palsy and pushing for inclusion for all intellectual disabilities. Events run July 17-21 in Chicago.

For more information, visit specialolympics.org
