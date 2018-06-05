COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Stand Up to Cancer celebrates 10 years of live-saving research

Stand Up To Cancer is about to return with the largest TV fundraising event of its kind.

On in two men and one in three woman in the United States are expected to face cancer in their lifetimes.

On Sept. 7, Stand Up To Cancer will come back with one goal in mind: to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.

The organization is celebrating ten years of life-saving research with a star-studded televised fundraising special event.

Learn more at standuptocancer.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscharitycancerresearchtelevision
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Meet the dogs helping CPS students learn how to read
Chicago first responders face off over football, bond over loss
Metropolitan Family Services 5K dash to benefit schools
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
3 men shot, 1 fatally, in empty lot in Lawndale
Grandmother pistol-whipped by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Woman pushed onto CTA Red Line tracks: 'He said he was going to kill me'
Police: Boy, 11, found shot to death in West Pullman
Man dies after car goes into retention pond in Libertyville
Naperville City Council to consider pet store warranty requirement
Show More
Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House visit
Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills
CFD diver Juan Bucio laid to rest after emotional funeral
Police: Boy, 5, in critical condition after shooting in Ford Heights
Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room
More News