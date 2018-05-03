Teen's tweet about surprising dad who wanted to see her off to prom goes viral

My dad was upset that he couldn’t see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his “güerita” 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/1d0SVkJQ51 — VANE (@vanesssamace) April 29, 2018

Tipton teen Vanessa Macedo knew her dad was sad that he wouldn't be able to see her all dressed up for prom because he had to work.So, 18-year old Vanessa decided to surprise him!In her fancy, black floral dress, she drove all the way to Porterville where her dad was working in the family's fruit truck.His reaction was priceless!After several hugs and photos, Vanessa, who attends Mission Oak High School in Tulare... headed off to her prom.She posted the video to Twitter over the weekend and it already has close to 3 million views!