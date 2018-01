The Morton Arboretum's Enchanted Railroad

The beloved Enchanted Railroad returns to The Morton Arboretum for the sixteenth year to celebrate trees from around the world.The exhibit opens Saturday and will feature a larger-than-life platform with two levels, perfect for even the youngest visitors to enjoy. 12 toy trains will be on display, including miniature replicas of Metra and Amtrak trains.Enchanted RailroadJanuary 13 - February 1910 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekendsThe Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, LisleFree with Arboretum admission. Visit us online at mortonarb.org to learn moreFor more information, visit: www.mortonarb.org