Touch-A-Truck Family Festival

Sunday the Kohl Children's Museum of Greater Chicago is hosting the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck Family Festival.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
Sunday the Kohl Children's Museum of Greater Chicago is hosting the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck Family Festival.

It's a chance for children to get an up close view at super-sized vehicles in a safe and protected environment. Kohl Children's Museum Women's Board President Christina Kline joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

Event: Touch-A-Truck Family Festival
When: Sunday, May 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy, 2300 Patriot Blvd, Glenview

Admission: $50 day of general admission for a family of up to 6
Link: www.kohlchildrensmuseum.org/special-events/touch-a-truck
