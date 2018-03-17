Trinity Irish Dancers step into St. Patrick's Day spirit

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Trinity Irish Dancers stopped by the studio to kick up the St. Patrick's Day spirit. The dancers are helping others kick up their heels for the holiday in various locations around the Chicago area:
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago
1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 303
**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC on St. Patrick's Day Party
Chief O'Neill's Pub in Attic
3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Every thirty minutes
Paint the Town Green Irish Market
Downtown Palatine
12:30 - 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes
Visit the Trinity Irish Dancers' website for details.