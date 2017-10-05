LAS VEGAS, Nevada --While much of the mystery over the Las Vegas mass shooting prevails, many of the town's residents are uplifting heroism and strength in its wake.
Serving counter to the bloodshed and destruction of the massacre, many instances of volunteerism, life saving and fundraising are taking the forefront on various forms of media.
To help strengthen the inspiration felt in the town, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors' Authority - the government-backed tourism body for the region - enlisted the help of one of its native sons, tennis great Andre Agassi, to make this heroism and strength known the world over.
In the minute-long spot, Agassi gives the definition of strength displayed in the chaotic moments of Oct. 1.
What is strength?
Strength isn't anger. Strength isn't vengeful. Strength isn't rage.
Strength is unity. Strength is valet parkers who become medics. Mothers who become emergency responders. Sisters who shield brothers because they love them with the love that has no bounds.
Strength is first responders who tirelessly carry visitors and locals alike to safety until sunrise.
It's our medics and surgeons, all of them, who come running to the calls of those in need.
It's the police who turn over every stone to make this city safe again.
It's the local businesses that became sanctuaries for people to run to.
Strength isn't evil or misguided. Strength is the voice of community and love in the face of the unspeakable.
Strength is when we all pull together and rise up. All of us in every corner of this world.
Strength is what we all are today and strength is our promise for tomorrow.
All of this is said as the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip slowly come into view.
