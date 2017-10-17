Vigil held for HS football player, 14, fighting for life after hard tackle

A North Carolina community gathered outside Orange High School to pray for a football player who is fighting for his life after a hard tackle during a gameThys Oldenburg, 14, suffered a head injury Thursday night after a hard tackle during a game.Oldenburg's family said he is in a coma following three surgeries to reduce swelling and bleeding.During the vigil, loved ones reflected on the young man saying he's funny, smart, and talented on the field."I think the message we got tonight is everybody think strong thoughts," said Al Whitted, Thys uncle. "Thys is a strong human being and he would like us not to be down, not be depressed, just think strong thoughts about him."Family members set up ato help with medical expenses.