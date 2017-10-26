COMMUNITY & EVENTS

West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Stand Up To Hate Play Date" in West Town united a neighborhood against racism in the wake of a letter that was sent to a family who hired an African American nanny. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The "Stand Up To Hate Playdate" in West Town united a neighborhood against racism in the wake of a letter that was sent to a family who hired an African American nanny.

Under a colorful parachute, the squeals of children show their innocence.

"It doesn't matter, you know, what color skin you are, what religion you are, they care," said Ana Garcia, fellow nanny.

That's the point of this playdate. It was planned after a mother found an anonymous letter in her mailbox on Oct. 16 targeting her nanny.

"A very upsetting, racially-filled letter that was pretty much just expressing their distaste for an African American nanny in the neighborhood," said Ferrari Pickett, the nanny who was targeted by the letter.

"I was really shocked, really confused, really upset, a little bit scared," said Heather DeJonker, mother who received the letter.

"Well, what are we going to do? If we're silent it would almost seem like we're accepting or agreeing with this person," said Maria Ippolito, who also employs Pickett.

DeJonker and Ippolito wrote in the event description of the playdate that they took the letter to police, contacted Alderman Proco Joe Moreno (1st Ward), and installed security cameras, but felt more action needed to be taken, so they organized the playdate.

Attendees personally wrote notes that they then formed into links in what they're calling a love chain, which will hang on the fence of Talcott Park to show hate has no place here.

"So whoever wrote this letter, if they ever walk past the park again, they will see, 'OK, this neighborhood doesn't agree with me,'" Pickett said.

In the space of swing sets, snacks and new friends, moms are on a mission to simply spread some love.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsracismchildrenChicagoWest TownUkrainian Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Judy Hsu hosts YMCA fundraiser
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Service Club of Chicago celebrates 127 years of philanthropy
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
More Community & Events
Top Stories
A Mystery at U of I
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill
City of Chicago on hook for $44.7 million in police shooting of friend
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Show More
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
More News
Top Video
A Mystery at U of I
Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
More Video