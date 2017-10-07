A woman whose father was killed in a Chicago shooting honored his memory Saturday by presenting scholarships to 12 African-American students.Chicago native Tenisha Taylor Bell hosted the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation Gala and Fundraiser Saturday night. Her foundation, named after her father, provides mentorship and scholarships to African-American students impacted by Chicago's gun violence.Bell was just 5 years old when her father was robbed and killed on his way home from church. The killers were 15, 19 and 21 years old.In April, Bell presented a check to South Shore High School student DeShawn Thomas. Thomas has lost cousins and friends to gun violence. Saturday, she presented scholarships to Thomas and 11 others.ABC7's Tanja Babich was one of the scholarship presenters.