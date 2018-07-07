COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Women hit the gridiron for Alzheimer's awareness

The 10th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game will take place on July 14, 2018. (WLS)

The 10th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game will take place on July 14, 2018. The fundraiser kicks off at 2 p.m. at Wells Community Academy High School and will raise money for the Alzheimer's Association, which disproportionately affects women.

RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes

Saturday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Wells Community Academy High School
936 N. Ashland, Chicago

Admission: Donations accepted. Victory Party following the game is $50 donation

For more information: http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=11714&pg=entry
