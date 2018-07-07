The 10th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game will take place on July 14, 2018. The fundraiser kicks off at 2 p.m. at Wells Community Academy High School and will raise money for the Alzheimer's Association, which disproportionately affects women.
RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes
Saturday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Wells Community Academy High School
936 N. Ashland, Chicago
Admission: Donations accepted. Victory Party following the game is $50 donation
For more information: http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=11714&pg=entry
Women hit the gridiron for Alzheimer's awareness
