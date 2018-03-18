Women's empowerment conference benefits veterans organization

CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC7's Stacey Baca sat down with organizers of next weekend's Climbing Higher Women's Empowerment Conference to discuss how women can create change in their lives. A portion of the proceeds will go to the National Women Veterans United.
Name of event: 2018 Climbing Higher Women's Empowerment Conference
Date: Saturday, March 24
Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: Ray & Joan Kroc Center, 1250 W. 119th Street
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $59
For more information or to register, visit the conference's Eventbrite page.