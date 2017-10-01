Congressman Luis Gutierrez heads back to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, is scheduled to return to Chicago Sunday evening after spending the weekend helping FEMA crews hand out supplies.Some of Gutierrez's family members who live in Puerto Rico will also join him on the United Airlines flight.Gutierrez landed on the island Friday afternoon and posted pictures of the devastation he saw from the air on Facebook.Gutierrez was moved to tears Friday night in a television appearance as he described the destruction he saw on the island.Gutierrez has been sharply critical of the Trump administration's response to the disaster, and is calling on the federal government to do more to help the people of Puerto Rico. Gutierrez brought many much-needed supplies that he personally packed for his loved ones, who he said had been rationing food.On Tuesday, Gutierrez heads to Washington, D.C., where the House will be in session.