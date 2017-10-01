PUERTO RICO

Congressman Luis Gutierrez heads back to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, helping FEMA crews in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in a photo posted on his Facebook on Sept. 30, 2017. (Congressman Luis Gutierrez / Facebook)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, is scheduled to return to Chicago Sunday evening after spending the weekend helping FEMA crews hand out supplies.

Some of Gutierrez's family members who live in Puerto Rico will also join him on the United Airlines flight.

Gutierrez landed on the island Friday afternoon and posted pictures of the devastation he saw from the air on Facebook.



Gutierrez was moved to tears Friday night in a television appearance as he described the destruction he saw on the island.

Gutierrez has been sharply critical of the Trump administration's response to the disaster, and is calling on the federal government to do more to help the people of Puerto Rico. Gutierrez brought many much-needed supplies that he personally packed for his loved ones, who he said had been rationing food.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez heads to Washington, D.C., where the House will be in session.


CLICK HERE for ways to help Puerto Rico

Tips to help after a disaster
Hurricane Maria, the strongest tropical storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century, killed more than a dozen and left behind untold devastation.
