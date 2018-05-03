Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies revive man with naloxone in Skokie Courthouse

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows Cook County sheriff's deputies saving the life of a man who overdosed on heroin. (WLS)

SKOKIE, Ill (WLS) --
Dramatic video shows Cook County Sheriff's deputies saving the life of a man who overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of the Skokie Courthouse.

The deputies revived the 24-year-old man with naloxone, an opioid antidote they started carrying two years ago.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said situations like this are increasingly common, and can happen once a week, sometimes even more often.

Dart said the man was in court for a drug case. He now faces a new charge of heroin possession.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheroincook county sheriffSkokie
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'That bullet wasn't supposed to shoot him': Boy shot while riding CTA bus recovering
Mom: Sons handcuffed, interrogated when CPD raids wrong home
NCAA National Letter of Intent can be a nightmare for some families
Employee charged with trying to steal safe from Orland Park Dairy Queen
Opry Mills Mall shooter in custody, Nashville police say; 1 dead
Mom who locked toddlers in hot car sentenced in their deaths
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx loses top deputy
House chaplain wins job back after scalding letter to Ryan
Show More
Police: 9 homes burglarized on North Side
Parents desperate to find 5-year-old's body
Teen's tweet about surprising dad who wanted to see her off to prom goes viral
50 years later, Northwestern students, alumni remember Bursar's Office takeover
All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway
More News