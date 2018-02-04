Cook County sheriff warns of phone scam

Authorities are warning Cook County residents that someone is calling people claiming to be a member of the sheriff's department and asking for money.In a news release, Sheriff Tom Dart's office says the caller tells people they must pay to settle an allegation that has been made against them. In an effort to trick the residents, the caller has used what's called a spoofing application that makes it appear on the caller ID that the call is coming from the sheriff's department.Dart's office reminds people that the department does not make such calls.The office advises people to hang up when they receive such calls and to avoid giving information such as social security or bank account numbers to such callers.