Cops: Man, 81, says he'll 'blow up' school in misdialed call

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a phone message threatening to blow up a school says he misdialed and was trying to return a threatening call he'd received from another number.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Lawrence Stabler, the Loyalsock Township man arrested Thursday night.

Police say Stabler left a message on the answering machine at the Donald E. Schick Elementary School threatening to "blow up" the building near Williamport earlier in the day.

Police say Stabler acknowledged making the call, but told them he was trying to call back another number from which he'd received threatening calls.

Stabler has been jailed in Lycoming County, after he was unable to immediately post $25,000 bond.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
