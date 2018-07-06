Chicago Police Department announces results of raids

File photo.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to release the results of their strategic gun and narcotics raids.

According to CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, there were more than 100 people targeted in the raids for guns and drugs.


Chicago police say that during the Fourth of July they took more illegal guns off the street than any other day so far this year.

They recovered 51 guns in 24 hours. Police also say there was less violence compared with last year.

Chicago Police say no one was fatally shot in the city on the July Fourth holiday and the number of shootings overall are dramatically lower than last year.

Police said eight shooting incidents happened between midnight July 3, and 5 a.m. Thursday morning. That's compared to 19 shootings in 2017.

Eight people were wounded by gunfire in the city, while 25 were wounded in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentraidgunsdrugsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 girls missing from Albany Park; 'Please bring them back to me,' mother pleads
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Chris Brown arrested after concert in Florida
Naperville Ribfest 2018: Rob Elgas judges rib competition
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Whataburger attack: Teen's 'Make America Great Again' hat stolen; man arrested
Woman names baby for 2 killed in Rock Island accident
Show More
US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits promised path to citizenship
Man admits to 'dating' 11-year-old, faces sex assault charges
Authorities: Bartlett pair charged in bank robbery spree used stolen AK-47
Man killed when tire hits car on NY highway
Injured dog left to die, wrapped in sheet; SPCA investigating
More News