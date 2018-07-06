From overnight, more than 100 individuals were targeted in a gun and drug roundup that is part of the Superintendent's extended #July4th enforcement plan. We will have details today at a 1pm press conference at HQ pic.twitter.com/HMJytiGHPe — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 6, 2018

The Chicago Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to release the results of their strategic gun and narcotics raids.According to CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, there were more than 100 people targeted in the raids for guns and drugs.Chicago police say that during the Fourth of July they took more illegal guns off the street than any other day so far this year.They recovered 51 guns in 24 hours. Police also say there was less violence compared with last year.Chicago Police say no one was fatally shot in the city on the July Fourth holiday and the number of shootings overall are dramatically lower than last year.Police said eight shooting incidents happened between midnight July 3, and 5 a.m. Thursday morning. That's compared to 19 shootings in 2017.Eight people were wounded by gunfire in the city, while 25 were wounded in 2017.