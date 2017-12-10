Chicago police announcing that all patrol officers equipped with body cameras

Chicago police are touting an end to a year-long effort to bring body cameras to every patrol officer. (WLS)

Chicago police are touting an end to a year-long effort to bring body cameras to every patrol officer. The city says the expansion is being finalized a year early.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will make an official announcement Sunday. The aggressive roll out of body cameras has been part of an initiative to help build better community relations with residents. Mayor Emanuel says the cameras help provide transparency.

Over the past year the city and police department have been working to change its way when it comes to issues surrounding police brutality.

Chicago now has the largest deployment of body cameras in the nation. The final districts to get body cameras include Calumet, Near West, Albany Park and Grand Central police districts.

By the end of the year the total number of body cameras out on the streets will be nearly 8,200.

Officers will get a grace period to familiarize themselves with the new technology. The department has said there will be rules that come with it, including letting the public know they are being recorded with the exception of certain situation, like an active shooter. The department also said if an officer intentionally does not turn on the camera, they could face consequences.
