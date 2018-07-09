CPD Bomb and Arson examines suspicious package on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit responded Monday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package on the city's South Side.

Chicago police and firefighters were called to the 2200-block of West 79th Street after a black, plastic box was found around 12:30 p.m.

Crews used an x-ray to examine the suspicious package. Police said it did not appear to contain anything dangerous.

Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church is located at 2233 West 79th Street.

CTA No. 79 buses were being rerouted because of street closures in the area, according to police and the transit agency.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
