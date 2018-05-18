CPD officer dragged during West Englewood traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was dragged down the street during a traffic stop on the city's South Side.It happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday near West 64th Street and South Damen Avenue in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.Police said the officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. Instead, the driver grabbed the officer's arm and started to drive away.The officer broke free. He was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.The driver abandoned the vehicle and is on the run.