CPD officer investigated over video of Boystown incident

An investigation is underway over a video that appears to show a Chicago police officer knocking a woman to the ground during this past weekend's Pride festivities. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An investigation is underway over a video that appears to show a Chicago police officer knocking a woman to the ground during this past weekend's Pride festivities.

A video that has been seen by thousands on Facebook shows officers trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Boystown.

A woman in a white shirt is seen appearing to throw punches at a security guard.

An officer grabs her, knocking her to the ground.

Witnesses say the woman then suffered a seizure.

Chicago police notified the Civilian Office of Police Accountability about the incident Monday and it is investigating.
