CPD officer shoots teen who pointed gun at him in South Shore, report says

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Monday night in the 2300 block of East 79th Street. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer shot a person outside a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side Monday night.

The Chicago Tribune reports the person shot is a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators said he walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car after leaving the store near East 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at him.

The officer drew his own weapon and fired, police said.

The teen was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene. Police a photo of the gun overnight.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on 30-day administrative leave, per Chicago Police Department police. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago shootingchicago police departmentChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
3 girls among 6 shot in East Garfield Park
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Police: Man, 52, beaten by group in Lakeview
Judge allows Lincoln Towing to keep business license for now
Show More
Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name
Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars
Uber's dockless JUMP electric bike share program launches on South Side
South Shore apartment fire displaces 5
More News