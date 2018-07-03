UPDATE - Officer stopped by a dollar store in between calls when an armed offender approached officer in his car. Officer was able to retrieve his weapon & shoot the assailant who is currently in serious condition at local hospital. Weapon recovered @astinites @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/5CMGenZhEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 3, 2018

A Chicago police officer shot a person outside a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side Monday night.The Chicago Tribune reports the person shot is a 17-year-old boy.Investigators said he walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car after leaving the store near East 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at him.The officer drew his own weapon and fired, police said.The teen was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene. Police a photo of the gun overnight.The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on 30-day administrative leave, per Chicago Police Department police. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.