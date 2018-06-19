The Chicago police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier on the city's West Side is expected to take the stand Tuesday.The trial is focused on the moments leading up to the shooting. It's up to jurors to decide if this shooting was justified.In opening statements Monday, jurors were told about LeGrier, a 19-year-old college student.Chicago police were called to a home in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood for a domestic disturbance on Dec. 26, 2015.CPD Officer Robert Rialmo responded to that call. He said he was attacked by LeGrier, who was holding a bat. Rialmo shot and killed both LeGrier and his neighbor, 55-year-old Bettie Jones.Joel Brodsky, who is representing Rialmo, claims the city did not adequately train the officer.The detailed testimony of the shooting sent Legrier's mother sobbing out of the courtroom.The city has settled with Bettie Jones' family for $16 million. The jurors will not hear about that settlement.They are expected to hear testimony from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.This case is expected to last about two weeks.